Film studio housing project returns to Park City Planning Commission

The Park City Planning Commission could vote on a project Wednesday that would build hundreds of housing units adjacent to the Utah Film Studios in Quinn’s Junction.

The past decade has brought soaring home prices and growing worker shortages to the Wasatch Back. As times change, so have some developers’ ideas for how to meet community needs.

The film studio project was originally approved in 2012, and included plans for a hotel, amphitheater, and commercial space.

After an extensive legal battle between the then-owners and Summit County, the property was annexed into Park City and the project was approved.

However nothing has been built so far but the film studio. The current owners, Crandall Capital, recently revised their plans to address a pressing issue in the community: affordable housing.

The new proposal, dubbed Studio Crossing, seeks to offer 185 affordable rentals along with 100 market-rate for-sale units, and 60,000 square feet of commercial space.

The affordable units would be earmarked for people making between 60% and 80% of area median income, or AMI. 80% AMI in Summit County is roughly $75,000 for a single person. People working in Quinn’s Junction or within Park City limits would have first dibs.

If the commission forwards a positive recommendation, it would go in front of the city council for approval on Nov. 17.

The commission will also review a roughly 40-acre piece of land called the Bransford Parcels, located just off Flagstaff Peak close to the Trump ski run at Deer Valley.

The owners are seeking to rezone six acres from open space to estate. That would allow for two homes to be built that would be limited to 12,500 square feet in size. The Bransford Land Company has owned parts of the land for almost 100 years.

At the last meeting, the commission called for a maximum home size of 10,000 square feet, which they said is more in line with the neighboring Red Cloud subdivision.

More than 80% of the total land would be placed under a conservation easement as a condition of approval.

The meeting Wednesday begins at 5:30 p.m. in city council chambers at the Marsac Building. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.