Park City kicks off winter Bonanza Flat Transit to Trails

The free service started this week for skiers, snowshoers, fat tire bikers, or anyone looking to enjoy the winter bliss up in Bonanza Flat.

People will get picked up at the Munchkin Lot in Bonanza Park, and taken up to Empire Pass via Twisted Branch Road. Twisted Branch is a private road, and the city reached an agreement with the owner and the Empire Pass Master Owners Association to use it.

Pick up times range from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while return times run from noon to 3:30 p.m. The program runs Thursdays through Sundays.

Due to Bonanza Flat’s elevation at over 9,000 feet, the city’s trails and open space department has recommended not running services in January and February. They said grooming will be difficult, and certain spots may be unsafe for the public.

As of now, the program plans to run through Dec. 18. It will not run on Thanksgiving.

Reservations are required. A link to information about how people can reserve a spot and more details about the program can be found here.

The summer Transit to Trails program, which transports hikers and mountain bikers to the same location, saw a more than 150% increase in use compared to 2021, when it was launched.