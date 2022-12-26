Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday.

National Weather Service - Salt Lake City

According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).

Due to the warm airmass, the precipitation is expected to be largely rain in the Heber Valley Tuesday.

Open Snow is forecasting over 20 inches of snow at both Park City and Deer Valley over the next five days.

The storm will also bring heavy wind. Gusts over 30 mph are expected Monday night and Tuesday.