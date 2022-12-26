© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 26, 2022 at 2:28 PM MST
pc.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Old Town, Park City on Monday.

The Park City area could see up to a foot of snow on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday.

nws1226.jpg
National Weather Service - Salt Lake City

According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).

Due to the warm airmass, the precipitation is expected to be largely rain in the Heber Valley Tuesday.

Open Snow is forecasting over 20 inches of snow at both Park City and Deer Valley over the next five days.

The storm will also bring heavy wind. Gusts over 30 mph are expected Monday night and Tuesday.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta