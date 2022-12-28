© 2022 KPCW

Deer Valley hosting annual torchlight parade Friday night

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST
dvtorch.jpg
Deer Valley Resort
/
The event begins at 6 p.m.

Roughly 75 skiers, all employees, will glow up Deer Valley’s Big Stick run as part of the year-end holiday event.

The first torchlight parade was held during the 1983/84 winter season, just a couple years after the resort officially opened in 1981.

The show begins at 6 p.m. Friday behind the Snow Park Lodge.

Après at the Fresh Tracks Kitchen along with live music will be open until 5:30 p.m. Complimentary hot chocolate, cider, and cookies will be handed out from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The event is free. As always, the resort encourages the use of free Park City Transit. The Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Teal buses all service the Snow Park Lodge.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW.
