Deer Valley hosting annual torchlight parade Friday night

Roughly 75 skiers, all employees, will glow up Deer Valley’s Big Stick run as part of the year-end holiday event.

The first torchlight parade was held during the 1983/84 winter season, just a couple years after the resort officially opened in 1981.

The show begins at 6 p.m. Friday behind the Snow Park Lodge.

Après at the Fresh Tracks Kitchen along with live music will be open until 5:30 p.m. Complimentary hot chocolate, cider, and cookies will be handed out from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The event is free. As always, the resort encourages the use of free Park City Transit. The Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Teal buses all service the Snow Park Lodge.