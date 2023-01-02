Rally driver, Park City local Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident
1 of 4 — Ken Block FB 2.jpg
Ken Block
Ken Block / Facebook
2 of 4 — Ken Block Facebook.jpg
Ken Block
Ken Block / Facebook
3 of 4 — Ken Block Snowmobile accident Wasatch Co Sheriff.jpg
Scene of snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area.
Wasatch County Sheriff's Office
4 of 4 — Ken Block family.jpg
Ken Block and his family December 2022.
Ken Block / Facebook
Park City local, professional rally car driver and co-founder of DC Shoes Ken Block died after a snowmobile accident Monday afternoon.
The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding with a group in the Mill Hollow area but alone on a steep slope when his snowmobile upended and landed on him.
He was 55 years old.
Block is survived by his wife and three children, one of whom is also a driver.
This is how some mornings at my ranch in Utah look this time of year – freshly coated with snow! Luckily we have the Ski-doo sleds, @CanAm Mavericks (one on tracks!) and Defender, and the Kubota machinery to dig us out and keep the property maintained. pic.twitter.com/LXJG1A6yPr— Ken Block (@kblock43) December 29, 2022