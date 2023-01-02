© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Rally driver, Park City local Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published January 2, 2023 at 8:57 PM MST
Ken Block FB 2.jpg
1 of 4  — Ken Block FB 2.jpg
Ken Block
Ken Block / Facebook
Ken Block Facebook.jpg
2 of 4  — Ken Block Facebook.jpg
Ken Block
Ken Block / Facebook
Ken Block Snowmobile accident Wasatch Co Sheriff.jpg
3 of 4  — Ken Block Snowmobile accident Wasatch Co Sheriff.jpg
Scene of snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area.
Wasatch County Sheriff's Office
Ken Block family.jpg
4 of 4  — Ken Block family.jpg
Ken Block and his family December 2022.
Ken Block / Facebook

Park City local, professional rally car driver and co-founder of DC Shoes Ken Block died after a snowmobile accident Monday afternoon.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding with a group in the Mill Hollow area but alone on a steep slope when his snowmobile upended and landed on him.

He was 55 years old.

Block is survived by his wife and three children, one of whom is also a driver.

Tags
Park City Park City
Ashton Edwards
Ashton Edwards jumped at the chance to join the KPCW team as director of digital media in 2022. She has been telling stories for a living for about a decade with stints in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and now Park City.
See stories by Ashton Edwards