Woodward Park City closed as Park City students get snow day
Woodward Park City is closed Wednesday as the Park City School District announces a snow day.
The Park City School District announced a very rare event Wednesday, Jan. 11: a snow day. It's just the second time the school district has closed campuses during a storm in the past four winters.
But as students are home looking for a fun way to spend their free day, Woodward Park City wants to remind everyone it is closed for a private event.