Woodward Park City closed as Park City students get snow day

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published January 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM MST
woodward_logo.jpg

Woodward Park City is closed Wednesday as the Park City School District announces a snow day.

The Park City School District announced a very rare event Wednesday, Jan. 11: a snow day. It's just the second time the school district has closed campuses during a storm in the past four winters.

But as students are home looking for a fun way to spend their free day, Woodward Park City wants to remind everyone it is closed for a private event.

Ashton Edwards
Ashton Edwards jumped at the chance to join the KPCW team as director of digital media in 2022. She has been telling stories for a living for about a decade with stints in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and now Park City.
