UDOT welcomes comments on Heber Valley bypass decision

The Utah Department of Transportation announced Jan. 7 it intends to construct the highway through Wasatch County’s North Fields to help address traffic problems in the valley.

Now, residents have 60 days to tell UDOT what they think about the draft environmental impact statement.

Comments can be submitted by email or physical letter, by leaving a voicemail, filling out a form on UDOT’s website or attending a public hearing later this month.

The public hearing is Jan. 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Wasatch High School. Comments will be limited to three minutes per person, or written comments can be shared.

UDOT suggests providing feedback about specific sections or topics in the plans. It also recommends including data, citations or personal experiences to support each comment.

UDOT says solutions-focused comments and questions are most helpful.

Public comments are not a vote, but they will be included in the final document recording UDOT’s decision. They might also help UDOT consider impacts it overlooked in the draft EIS.

The last day to submit a comment is March 9.

The final EIS will be published this summer.

For more information about the bypass plans and how to share feedback with UDOT, visit the project website.