Andrew Caplan elected Park City Board of Education president again

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM MST
IMG-8547.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
New board members Meredith Reed and Nick Hill were sworn in on Tuesday.

At the Park City School Board meeting Tuesday, newly elected members took the oath of office, and leadership was appointed.

Andrew Caplan was elected president of the board in a 3-2 vote. New board members Meredith Reed and Nick Hill voted against his selection.

Caplan is currently serving his second term on the board. He represents District 2, which covers Kimball Junction, Trailside, and Quinn’s Junction.

andrew_caplan.png
Park City School District
/
Park City Board of Education President Andrew Caplan.

He previously served as president before Erin Grady took over the role. Grady was defeated by Hill in the November election.

Current vice president Wendy Crossland was unanimously voted in to continue in that role.

The board also voted to make March 17 an in-person school day as a result of the recent snow day.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
