Andrew Caplan elected Park City Board of Education president again

Andrew Caplan was elected president of the board in a 3-2 vote. New board members Meredith Reed and Nick Hill voted against his selection.

Caplan is currently serving his second term on the board. He represents District 2, which covers Kimball Junction, Trailside, and Quinn’s Junction.

Park City School District / Park City Board of Education President Andrew Caplan.

He previously served as president before Erin Grady took over the role. Grady was defeated by Hill in the November election.

Current vice president Wendy Crossland was unanimously voted in to continue in that role.

The board also voted to make March 17 an in-person school day as a result of the recent snow day.