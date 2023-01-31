Deer Valley Concert Series returns with Michael Franti & Spearhead
The Deer Valley Concert Series is back this year with first confirmed guests Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guest SOJA.
The show will be Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.
The series is returning after a pause last year during Deer Valley's Wide West ski lift project.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 here.
The Deer Valley Concert Series offers general admission premium floor, reserved seating and general admission lawn ticket options.
A full lineup will be announced as additional shows are confirmed.