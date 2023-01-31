© 2023 KPCW

Deer Valley Concert Series returns with Michael Franti & Spearhead

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published January 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST
The Deer Valley Concert Series is back this year with first confirmed guests Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guest SOJA.

The show will be Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

The series is returning after a pause last year during Deer Valley's Wide West ski lift project.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 here.

The Deer Valley Concert Series offers general admission premium floor, reserved seating and general admission lawn ticket options.

A full lineup will be announced as additional shows are confirmed.

Ashton Edwards
Ashton Edwards jumped at the chance to join the KPCW team as director of digital media in 2022. She has been telling stories for a living for about a decade with stints in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and now Park City.
