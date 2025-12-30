Summit County Sheriff’s Office notified of ICE operation near Kimball Junction

Sheriff’s spokesperson Skylar Talbot said ICE notified Summit County its agents were going to conduct an operation in the county but no details about where and when were provided.

Summit County was not asked to assist in ICE’s operation.

Later Tuesday, Talbot said ICE informed the county that its agents had left the area.

KPCW reached out to ICE early Tuesday to confirm the nature of the incident, including who may have been arrested or detained. Requests for information had not been returned as of Tuesday afternoon.

Talbot told KPCW the sheriff’s office doesn’t have any information about whether ICE may have taken anyone into custody.

Talbot said he learned about the incident when contacted by area news outlets that had received photos from a concerned citizen who said they had witnessed the suspected ICE incident.

Photos emailed to KPCW Tuesday morning show several sport utility vehicles with red and blue police lights surrounding what appears to be a blue sedan. The email notes the pictures were taken about 6:50 a.m. near the Kimball Junction area Walmart.

