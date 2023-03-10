Park City lawyer helping J-1 workers fight to get security deposit back from landlord

It’s no secret that Utah is a landlord-friendly state, with some of the toughest laws in the country on rental contracts and evictions. But one element of state law that favors renters is protections around security deposits.

The Salt Lake Tribune first reported in February that a dozen J-1 visa workers were paying $12,000 per month to live together in a one-bedroom apartment at the base of Park City Mountain.

After being evicted for breaking the fire code that limits numbers of occupants in residences, the workers have since found new housing and are set to return to Argentina later this month.

But one problem remains: they haven’t received their $7,000 security deposit back.

Park City lawyer Robert Rosing, who typically handles business and real estate cases, said a friend who works at the mountain informed him of the situation.

He’s since stepped up to represent the workers to help them get their money back.

“In this case you have a group of seasonal workers who are clearly being taken advantage of," Rosing said.

"They collectively paid $12,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment for two months, which the landlord still has. And now the landlord is refusing to give them back their $7,000 security deposit, which seems like a pretty awful, and frankly petty, thing to do.”

Rosing said Utah code that governs security deposits requires landlords to return money to tenants within 30 days, or write a notice that itemizes why it is not being returned. He said neither has occurred yet.

Property owner Van Perkins could not be reached for comment. A representative from manager Summit Key could not provide details about the disbursement of the security deposit.

Rosing said he feels the workers’ case is especially strong, given that the landlord agreed to a lease that he called illegal from the start because it was for 12 tenants, in violation of occupancy rules.

The lawyer normally doesn’t do pro bono work due to a packed schedule, but said he was willing to, given what the J-1 workforce does for the town.

“Seasonal workers are an incredibly important part of the economy here in Park City," Rosing said.

"Skiing makes Park City go ‘round and seasonal workers make the skiing happen. So taking advantage of seasonal workers seems like a pretty petty thing to do. And I was happy to try to help them out.”

Rosing plans to send a letter to Perkins and Summit Key next week demanding the return of $7,000. If they do not comply, he plans to seek charges against them for breach of lease and state code.