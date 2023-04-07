Park City selects committee members to guide Bonanza Park plans

The two committees have different objectives. One will consider the question of whether Park City still wants an arts and culture district at the intersection of Kearns Blvd. and Bonanza Dr.

The city went through a similar study process once before, and had plans in place, but those were shelved as the community questioned the expense amid ballooning construction costs.

The new group looking at that is the feasibility study advisory committee. Members include Park City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff, former Sundance Institute Managing Director Betsy Wallace, and Kimball Arts Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken.

When the city bought the five-acre parcel for $19 million in 2017, it looked like Sundance and the Kimball would be core tenants.

Park City Artists Association President Mitch Bedke was selected for the committee. He said local artists need more space to work and sell their products.

“We’re hopeful that we can get some studio space and kind of have it to where people can interact with the creating portion of it,” Bedke said. “That’s I think what gives the town a vibe.”

The second group, the small area plan advisory committee, will focus on the broader Bonanza Park neighborhood, which includes Snow Creek Plaza.

Members of that one include Craig Dennis, president of the Prospector Square Property Owners Association, Mountain Town Music Executive Director Brian Richards, and Mary and Charlie Wintzer, who own land in the Iron Horse district.

Also serving is Mark Fischer, who sold the city the arts and culture district land in 2017. He has roots in the neighborhood going back 20 years, and sees the future including some of the proposals that have been looked at recently.

“The mixed-use housing, parking, open space, the arts district, are all going to be vital components of the whole area,” Fisher said. “As well as the removal and realignment of all the power lines and the substation.”

Fischer is in talks now with the city about easements for Rocky Mountain Power lines on adjacent land he owns. The area behind nearby Zions Bank has been floated in city council meetings as a possible relocation site for the power station.

The neighborhood is already primed to change with the incoming Homestake affordable housing project at the parking lot off Homestake Rd. next to the Kimball Arts Center and Boneyard Saloon. Recycle Utah, which is a short walk from the Homestake lot, have also said they are looking to move to a new location.

Aspen Springs resident Bill Ciraco, who in the past unsuccessfully sought seats on the city council and planning commission, said he applied for the committee work and was disappointed to not be chosen.

In February Ciraco proposed a bold concept design of trains to the Park City Rotary Club in the Wasatch Back, which portrayed the arts and culture district as a transit hub for light rail.

“I feel that this Bonanza Park area is critical to the long-term viability and success of Park City, and critical to our ability to rein in some of the issues that have plagued us over the past several years, and make us a more livable and better place for everyone — for all the residents and guests and workforce that come here to work.”

Ciraco said not being selected has made him more motivated to get involved locally, adding that he’s contemplating a run for city council this fall.

MKSK, a planning firm selected by Park City Municipal earlier this year, is leading the visioning project.

Complete lists of members of each committee can be found below:

Feasibility Study Advisory Committee

Jennifer Wesselhoff

Trent Rentfrow

Helen Nadel

Jessica Norie

Matthew Nagie

Mitch Bedke

Kathy Olson

Seth Beal

Julieta Gesualdo-Gallup

Tony Tyler

Betsy Wallace

Bob Sertner

Andy Hecht

Ronnie Wedig

Aldy Milliken

Morgan Everett

Small Area Plan Advisory Committee

Craig Dennis

Mark J Fischer

Charlie or Mary Wintzer

Joel Shine

Casey Metzger

Veronica Monroy Alvaro

Teri Whitney

Brian Richards

Elyse Kats

John Burdick

Deborah Rentfrow

Angela Moschetta

Seth Adams