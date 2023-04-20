Park City dubs Quinn’s Junction snow pile ‘Quinneth Peak’

55,416 cubic yards of snow are piled up on the northwest side of Quinn’s Junction.

It’s the usual spot for Park City’s excess snow, but Mayor Nann Worel said it's bigger than ever before. It took Park City Public Works 55,000 truck trips to build, beginning on Dec. 8, which is earlier than ever before too.

City employees have affectionately nicknamed the pile “Quinneth Peak,” after everyone’s favorite actress, businesswoman and skier, Gwyneth Paltrow. (Well, maybe not everyone's.)

Worel told Summit County’s other mayors about the new mountain at the Council of Governments meeting April 17.

“We're doing our best to make fun out of it,” she said. “Obviously, we will be adjusting our budget for the snow hauling that had to go on but I don't have any idea what that is right now.”