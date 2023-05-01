© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Investigation finds Treasure Mountain student had airsoft gun

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM MDT
treasure.jpg
Park City School District
/
Treasure Mountain Junior High.

A Treasure Mountain Junior High student is under investigation by the Park City School District after they were found to have an airsoft gun on campus.

On Thursday morning the student was reported to be riding a bike outside Treasure Mountain with what appeared to be a weapon.

School administrators weren’t notified of the incident until Monday. The Park City Police Department was subsequently notified and the student was identified. A search warrant resulted in the weapon being identified as an airsoft gun.

Other witnesses to the incident told the police department that they were aware that the student didn’t have a real gun. A joint press release from the school district and the police department said that was why the incident wasn’t immediately reported.

The statement said the two entities will continue to work together to maintain a safe learning environment for students and staff.

Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
