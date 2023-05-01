Investigation finds Treasure Mountain student had airsoft gun

On Thursday morning the student was reported to be riding a bike outside Treasure Mountain with what appeared to be a weapon.

School administrators weren’t notified of the incident until Monday. The Park City Police Department was subsequently notified and the student was identified. A search warrant resulted in the weapon being identified as an airsoft gun.

Other witnesses to the incident told the police department that they were aware that the student didn’t have a real gun. A joint press release from the school district and the police department said that was why the incident wasn’t immediately reported.

The statement said the two entities will continue to work together to maintain a safe learning environment for students and staff.