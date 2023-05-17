Teton Gravity Research opening new store on Main Street

Teton Gravity will be taking over the space formerly occupied by the clothing store Mary Jane’s , which shut down earlier this year.

According to a press release, TGR said it plans to operate the store, located at 613 Main Street neighboring Mountain Town Olive Oil, as a pop-up this summer, offering apparel and eyewear. During the fall shoulder season, they plan to renovate the store.

The finished space will include a movie theater to showcase their films. The press release said it will also be available to host private gatherings and community events.

To maintain the local vibe and historic nature of Old Town, city leaders restricted the number of chain stores allowed on upper and lower Main Street in 2017.

There are 17 spaces allowed for chains on upper Main, and they are all full .

The city defines a chain as a business that has 10 other similar stores, meaning TGR isn’t restricted by the ordinance.

TGR currently has six brick and mortar locations including Jackson Hole, Bozeman, and Breckenridge. It plans to open a new retail spot on Boulder’s Pearl Street this summer.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the Park City store will be open daily, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.