Microtransit slated to return in Park City this summer

The pilot program for microtransit, which essentially operates like a free ride-sharing service, ended in Park City in mid-April.

At its meeting Thursday, the Park City Council had differing opinions about how the service should work, but there was consensus that the city should continue to evaluate it as a transportation solution.

The council advised city staff to find a consultant to help determine what long-term microtransit service could look like, and how it should operate.

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell said the council wants to find a short-term option in the meantime.

“Concurrently, the council had a discussion on what do we do immediately, because that process does take a bit of time,” Rubell said. “In the next few weeks at one of the upcoming council meetings, we’re going to receive an estimate to stand the service backup on or around July 1, and run it in the meantime, which would give us the ability to also collect data over a different season.”

The city plans to again partner with Summit County’s transportation arm High Valley Transit for the microtransit service this summer.

If the council decides to pursue a permanent service, the city could bring the service in-house, or partner with High Valley or another contractor.

High Valley continues to operate micro in the Snyderville Basin.

Councilmember Becca Gerber said she thinks microtransit has a role in Park City’s transportation network, but wants to further assess how it works in conjunction with the bus service.

Councilmember Max Doilney supported gathering more ridership data and figuring out what the goal of microtransit should be in the city. He said he didn’t think he had enough information to make a decision about permanent service.

Ridership data from Park City’s microtransit pilot shows the most popular stop being the Fresh Market, followed by the Montage and Old Town Transit Center.

Daily ridership grew by 700% after the city expanded the service area of microtransit to full city limits, rather than specific neighborhoods.