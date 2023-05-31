Park City Council to discuss Deer Valley project, recap Sundance

Deer Valley’s big plans for Snow Park’s new development require taking control of a section of road currently maintained by Park City close to the base drop-off area.

The resort said it wants to get rid of the public right-of-way and circular traffic pattern so it can build a ski beach there. However, nearby residents have been nearly unanimous in their disapproval of the development plans, which also include new hotels, restaurants and other amenities.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the resort’s team on Thursday plans to discuss the entitled rights to build at the property, and the history of their development ideas at Snow Park.

“Deer Valley is going to take a step back and walk through what’s been entitled versus what’s actually planned," Dias said. "They’re going to review some of the old plans that were contemplated, 10, 15, almost 20 years ago. They’re going to have an updated traffic simulation exercise they’ve worked with a consultant to have sort of a visualization of the traffic impacts both in the a.m. and the p.m. And then get really into the weeds and really into the specifics on the right-of-way vacation petition.”

The council’s discussion about the project is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. and is a work session — meaning no action or public comment will be taken.

Later in the meeting the council could approve a $1.7 million contract with Granite Construction Company to build an eastbound shoulder lane on state Route 248, from Bonanza Drive to Richardson Flat Road.

Dias said they’re not adding a full lane, but widening it enough and restriping the road to make room for public transit.

“This winter, with the express lanes coming inbound on 248, there was times where people were applauding on the bus when they were bypassing the traffic that was congested,” he said. “So really working with our partners to try to create the same amenity or same incentive to take transit outbound, to have them be able to move ahead of traffic.”

The council will also hold another discussion on the Park City Cares About Kids proposal, which asks the city to contribute $2 million to fund daycare for over 200 local children.

Nonprofit childcare provider PC Tots has said it is facing an imminent budget crisis due to a loss in federal funding. As a result, parents face increasing tuition and want council to act.

The meeting will conclude with a debrief of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, which returned to Park City for the first time in January after a two-year hiatus.

Members of the Sundance Institute are expected to present economic impact data, and city staff will touch on the transportation plan for the event and improvements they’d like to make for next year.

Thursday’s meeting is in the Marsac Building. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.