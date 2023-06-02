Previous candidate John Greenfield announces Park City Council bid

Greenfield is beginning a career in criminal defense law, and on the side, runs his own grocery delivery business.

He moved to Park City in 2015, and previously ran for city council unsuccessfully in 2021.

His last campaign was built around opposition to the city’s plans to build a soil management facility at the Gordo property off state Route 248. The city dropped those plans due to the lack of public support.

The city is now looking at building a parking garage at the Gordo site, which Greenfield said he’s opposed to. Instead, he recommends a trailhead or affordable housing.

Greenfield said he’s learned a lot since last being on the ballot, primarily by attending council meetings. He’s also a member of Park City Leadership Class 28.

He said having someone living in the state Route 248 corridor on the council is important as the city evaluates future development at Bonanza Park and both resorts.

“I just think like many of our issues — from traffic, to transportation efficiency, to affordable housing, to plans for Gordo — are sourced out on the east side of town,” Greenfield said. “I think it’s important to have people who can see all parts of the city as part of the conversation.”

He said that perspective will only grow in importance as people move into new housing around the Utah Film Studios.

Greenfield said affordability is a major topic for his campaign, whether that has to do with housing or childcare costs.

He said affordable housing projects need to be financially viable long-term, and the city should do more to create units for people who fall into the lowest income brackets (which is commonly categorized by area median income, or AMI).

“It’s important, I think, just to keep pushing the lowest AMI percentages as possible,” Greenfield said. “It appears to me that it’s much easier for developers to build structures for 80%, 90% AMI. And that’s great, because we need all the housing, but they’re not going to make housing for 50% AMI on their own, unless they’re given some kind of incentives or help, or there’s pressure of some kind.”

In a best-case scenario, he’d like to see housing created for people making less than half of the area median income. 50% AMI for a one-person household in Summit County is around $47,000.

“How do we keep trying to help people who fall into those levels," he said. "Because those are some of the most crucial folks around here, who make the city work.”

With Greenfield entering the race, there are now a total of six declared candidates vying for three open seats on the city council.