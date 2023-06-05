© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber will not seek reelection

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM MDT
Councilmember Becca Gerber said she plans to spend more time with her two children and husband after her term ends in January.

Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber said Monday she will not run for reelection.

Two-term Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber, who has been a leading voice about affordability issues in Park City, said she looks forward to serving the community in different ways after she leaves office.

“In the time I have left, I will continue to advocate for workforce, for families, and for our most vulnerable," Gerber said in a statement. "I will continue to push Park City Municipal to invest in affordable housing and childcare. Park City is at its best when we value and care for each other. We are so fortunate to call this place home."

Gerber said she plans to spend more time with her two children and husband after her term ends in January.

“It has truly been an honor to serve this community," she said. "I've loved learning about our city and all the work it takes to keep it running. I've loved getting to know and work with city staff, and appreciate how much they care. I've loved collaborating with our community to address real issues facing our residents.”

Gerber was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

Councilmember Max Doilney, whose seat is also up for reelection this year, told KPCW Friday that he won’t seek a second term.

With both Gerber and Doilney announcing they will not run again, there will be at least two new faces on city council next year.

As of Monday afternoon, six people have officially filed with city hall to run for the three open council seats, including incumbent Ryan Dickey.

Park City Park City Council
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
