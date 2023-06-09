Ed Parigian announces second Park City Council bid

A self-described activist, Parigian chairs the city’s recreation advisory board, is the treasurer for Recycle Utah, and previously led efforts to preserve the field adjacent to the Park City Library.

Now retired, he’s originally from Boston and spent his career working in finance. Before moving to Park City, he held a corporate role at Nike in Portland.

Along with being a hockey referee and kickball umpire, he said playing sports locally has kept him attuned to the needs and concerns of the community.

Parigian said he’s focused on a variety of issues, including housing, transit, access to recreation, childcare availability, the planning of Bonanza Park, and working with the local resorts on responsible tourism.

“The battle in Park City has always seemed to be between those who treat it like a commodity – to buy, sell, and profit off. And those who aren’t necessarily anti-growth or anti-change, but rather more committed to community. The socioeconomic divide in this town only grows wider.”

Parigian said he wants to ensure quality of life for everyone, especially the workforce population who can’t afford to own property.

“At the end of the day, all the candidates will put forth their opinions and goals on the issues, and all mine come out in the course of the campaign,” Parigian said. “But after 17 years here, I really feel like my opinions and goals align with the support of the community and the growth of the community.”

Parigian came in fourth place in the 2019 city council election, 181 votes away from gaining a seat.

Parigian, who rents in Old Town, is one of nine residents running for three open city council seats. The primary election in September will cut the ballot down to six candidates.