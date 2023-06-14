Park City Council to review budget, microtransit, Washington School House permit

The city council is scheduled to adopt a final fiscal year budget at its next meeting June 22.

The council is considering a myriad of recreation projects, including upgrades at the MARC, a new City Park building, and a potential sports complex in Quinn’s Junction with pickleball courts, a Nordic training area, and an outdoor ice rink.

The cost for all of those projects combined is estimated around $45 million.

The council has voiced support for placing a general obligation bond on November’s ballot to let voters decide if they want to pay for some of those projects.

Councilmembers now have to decide which improvements will be paid for by the bond or with city money.

Park City Municipal / The five different bonding scenarios the council is considering.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the council still has time to make a final decision on how to structure the bond.

“Technically, they have to the end of August, but really we’re just trying to get some guideposts here,” Dias said. “We’d like to have the strategy included in this year’s budget if possible.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Manager Matt Dias Listen • 17:41

The council will also finalize potential funding for local childcare .

The revised $1.1 million plan would provide tuition stipends to parents of 32 children and nearly $280,000 to local providers to help offset the loss of federal grant funds.

Also during the work session portion of the meeting, the council will determine the future of microtransit in Park City. Microtransit is a free ride-hailing service that operates like Uber/Lyft.

The council has the option to approve a new $1.3 million contract with High Valley Transit that would relaunch the service on July 1 and run through the winter, expiring in April 2024. They could also choose to pursue a service provider for a permanent microtransit service, rather than just going with a one-year deal.

Later in the meeting, public input will be taken on Deer Valley’s proposed Snow Park development ahead of a possible vote by the city council on July 6.

The council is also scheduled to consider an appeal of the planning commission’s decision to deny a conditional use permit at the Washington School House, located just off Main Street on Park Avenue.

“It’s an important element where we’ve got this impact in a residential neighborhood that abuts a commercial zone,” Dias said. “It is a bed and breakfast and they were requesting to operate as a minor hotel and open their facilities more for public use, and they need to mitigate those uses. The planning commission denied the application, they’ve appealed. They actually went to the property rights ombudsman and received an advisory opinion, so that’s kind of in the ether now, and that will be part of council’s consideration.”

The ombudsman said the planning commission wrongfully denied the permit, by treating the proposal as an increase of the existing use.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 3 p.m. in council chambers at the Marsac Building. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.