Micro transit to resume service in Park City in July

The contract stipulates that service will resume in city limits on July 1, and run through April 13, 2024.

This winter Park City ran a pilot program for microtransit, and the service expired in April. Microtransit initially only served specific neighborhoods, but the service was ultimately expanded to all of city limits. As a result, daily ridership increased by 700%, according to a staff report .

On Thursday, the council concurrently said it’s interested in requesting proposals later this year to find a permanent microtransit provider.

Councilmembers said they want to see more ridership data, in order to improve the micro service, but also to possibly make adjustments to existing bus routes.

Councilmember Tana Toly said she’d like to see microtransit utilized for people heading to trailheads.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us not to park in neighborhoods, and to really respect the residents who have trails in their neighborhoods," Toly said. "And so if there's an opportunity – that there’s not a bus stop, but you could be dropped off by microtransit versus parking in someone’s neighborhood – I think that’s a great solution.”

Park City microtransit will not work in conjunction with the service operating in unincorporated Summit County — which includes Kimball Junction, Canyons Village, and Jeremy Ranch.