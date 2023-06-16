© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Micro transit to resume service in Park City in July

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published June 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM MDT
The High Valley Transit District's microtransit system hit its ridership goal for the year four months early.
Evelyn Cervantes
/
High Valley Transit District
High Valley Transit's micro vans.

The Park City Council said Thursday it’s prepared to approve a new one-year contract with High Valley Transit for microtransit, which is a free ride hailing service, similar to Uber or Lyft.

The contract stipulates that service will resume in city limits on July 1, and run through April 13, 2024.

This winter Park City ran a pilot program for microtransit, and the service expired in April. Microtransit initially only served specific neighborhoods, but the service was ultimately expanded to all of city limits. As a result, daily ridership increased by 700%, according to a staff report.

On Thursday, the council concurrently said it’s interested in requesting proposals later this year to find a permanent microtransit provider.

Councilmembers said they want to see more ridership data, in order to improve the micro service, but also to possibly make adjustments to existing bus routes.

Councilmember Tana Toly said she’d like to see microtransit utilized for people heading to trailheads.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us not to park in neighborhoods, and to really respect the residents who have trails in their neighborhoods," Toly said. "And so if there's an opportunity – that there’s not a bus stop, but you could be dropped off by microtransit versus parking in someone’s neighborhood – I think that’s a great solution.”

Park City microtransit will not work in conjunction with the service operating in unincorporated Summit County — which includes Kimball Junction, Canyons Village, and Jeremy Ranch.

That’s because of the fixed route bus service that already connects the two areas, like the 10 White Express and High Valley’s 101.

Tags
Park City Park City Council
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta