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High Valley Transit BRT construction begins on state Route 224

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:06 PM MDT
A High Valley Bus drives down state Route 224.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
A High Valley Bus drives down state Route 224.

Wasatch Back drivers may experience delays in Park City and the Snyderville Basin as High Valley Transit begins work on its 7-mile bus rapid transit project.

Construction on state Route 224 begins with overnight closures March 30 through April 3.

State Route 224 will be reduced to one lane each way from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. between Canyons Resort Drive and Bear Hollow Drive. Crews will close the lanes Monday through Friday to remove the center medians.

Starting April 1, service will be paused at the Olympic Parkway bus stop on state Route 224 until August.

This summer crews will be relocating utilities, installing new drainage infrastructure and paving between Olympic Boulevard and Canyons Drive as well as at the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive.

High Valley Transit reminds drivers to slow down in construction areas to keep everyone safe.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver