High Valley Transit BRT construction begins on state Route 224

Construction on state Route 224 begins with overnight closures March 30 through April 3.

State Route 224 will be reduced to one lane each way from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. between Canyons Resort Drive and Bear Hollow Drive. Crews will close the lanes Monday through Friday to remove the center medians.

Starting April 1, service will be paused at the Olympic Parkway bus stop on state Route 224 until August.

This summer crews will be relocating utilities, installing new drainage infrastructure and paving between Olympic Boulevard and Canyons Drive as well as at the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive.

High Valley Transit reminds drivers to slow down in construction areas to keep everyone safe.