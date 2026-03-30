Park City Muni opens early for golf season

Golf Course Manager Vaughn Robinson, who has worked at the Park City golf course since 1998 says even longtime staff were surprised. He checked in with former manager Craig Sanchez, and between the two, the earliest opening they could recall was April 3.

“I talked to Craig Sanchez, and said, ‘hey, we opened’ and let him know kind of what was going on. And he's like, ‘oh, hey, biggest day ever in March and only day ever in March’ was his response.”

After a mild winter, Robinson says the course is in excellent condition.

“We were a little worried about other items, whether it's ice damage, wind damage, drying up with the low snowfall, but the golf course came through very well, very little vole damage this year, which was fun to see. And all the golfers that have been playing says the golf course looks fantastic.”

So far, crews have only needed to water the greens. New this season is a fleet of golf carts equipped with GPS.

“What that does is it shows all the golfers, kind of how far they are to the hole or to the green,” he explained. “This one will also allow them to see, like dog legs, how far is it to that bunker? How far is it to this water hazard and stuff like that? So, it just gives them more information to be able to play better and hopefully play a little faster.”

The Park City Council will consider a rate increase at its April 9 meeting. Robinson is proposing a $5 increase in green fees for locals and $10 for non-residents. Cart fees would also rise by one dollar for nine holes and two dollars for 18.

With both Jeremy Ranch and the Homestead golf courses closed this year, Robinson expects a busy summer. He’s also preparing for major renovations as the course’s irrigation system nears the end of its 30-year lifespan. A golf course architect is developing a master plan.

“Once we get that master plan and better estimated costs, we're going to take that back to council. Council has expressed some interest in investing a little bit in the golf course, so we'll take back those numbers, let Council kind of see what they are and give us some direction on where they want to head. I think the soonest we would start any of these renovations would be spring of next year.”

Robinson says they’re also exploring the feasibility of installing water lines for snowmaking to support Nordic skiing on part of the course.

Once a draft plan is ready, the city will host an open house to gather feedback from golfers and cross-country skiers.

Men’s and women’s nine and 18-hole leagues start the first week of May. Registration for junior golf camps also opens that week.