New 10-person gondola planned for Canyons Village

On Monday the board of trustees of the Canyons Village Management Association signed a development agreement with Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts to build a new 10-person gondola out of the Canyons Village base area.

Called the Sunrise Gondola, it will replace the existing Sunrise lift near the Pendry hotel. It will take skiers and riders up more than 1,000 vertical feet to the Red Pine Lodge, near the Saddleback and High Meadow lifts.

When complete, it’ll be the third portal out of the Canyons base, along with the Red Pine Gondola and Orange Bubble Express. The lack of options to get up the mountain has contributed to long waits on peak days at Canyons.

The new gondola will cost $27 million. Under the contract, CVMA will pay a little more than $9 million, with Vail covering the remainder.

Renai Bodley Miller / The line for the Red Pine Gondola at Canyons Village.

“Park City Mountain and CVMA are pleased to be moving forward together toward this important future investment," a joint statement said. "A future gondola will enhance the Canyons Village experience and contribute to the operation of a world-class resort. Today’s CVMA board vote was one step in a process we are excited to continue as we partner to reimagine Canyons Village as a world-class destination.”

The agreement with the two parties also stipulates the gondola must be completed within three years after receiving all approvals, which includes the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.