Park City education board to vote on new equity policy

The proposed policy , which strives to address “persistent gaps in academic achievement and growth,” has been the topic of community debate.

A forum for collecting public input on the policy was held in May, and the board has also received feedback at its meetings.

Park City Board of Education President Andrew Caplan estimates that roughly one-third of the public has been critical of or against the measure. Those opposed say the new policy will create barriers and make discrimination worse. Some accuse the board of having a hidden agenda, with others calling the policy Marxist.

Proponents, on the other hand, argue the new rules will help students with specific needs, whether they require financial support for programs or other assistance due to a disability.

In a poll, more than 200 district staff members unanimously voiced support for the new code.

Caplan and district superintendent Jill Gildea say the policy merely codifies what they have been doing for some time.

Board member Wendy Crossland said they will consider approving the policy Tuesday.

“There’s been a lot of great feedback, a lot of work put into this, and I feel strongly that we’ve done the right listening, we’ve done the right adjustments, and we look forward to moving this along,” Crossland said.

She said the board may discuss potential tweaks to the policy’s language.

Recent edits include the removal of a provision that said the district would work “to balance the workforce to reflect the diversity of the student body.”

Instead, the provision now states the district will actively work to create candidate pools that reflect the diversity of the student body.

Tuesday’s meeting at district offices on Kearns Blvd. is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Agenda

Watch virtually

The board is not scheduled to meet again until after the summer.