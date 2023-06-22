Deer Valley opens for summer season Friday

Deer Valley Resort officially opens for summer operations Friday.

All the hiking and biking trails on Bald Eagle Mountain open, including the newest biking trail named “Ripple.”

That’s in addition to the hiking-only and intermediate and expert-level bike trails on Bald Mountain.

Deer Valley will begin running its three summer chairlifts as well. They include the Silver Lake Express, Sterling Express, and Homestake Express lifts. Silver Lake and Sterling will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, while Homestake will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Deer Valley has an exclusive offer for bikers on opening weekend. Riders who purchase a biking lift ticket will also receive a $15 same-day food credit at either the Royal Street Cafe, Royal Street Express, or the Deer Valley Cafe.

Also, new this year, the resort’s Twilight Ride Series will expand from one to two nights per week. Between June 27 and Aug. 17, lifts will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for mountain bikers. (Valid Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25, 2023, alcohol not included.)

Current conditions and a full list of planned trail openings are available at deervalley.com/mountainreport and on the Deer Valley Mobile App.