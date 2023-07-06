Snow pile from Park City’s monstrous winter finally melts

At the peak of its existence, the pile of snow in Quinn’s Junction nicknamed after Third District Court star Gwyneth Paltrow, reached over 55,000 cubic yards of snow. At its height, Park City Public Works Director Troy Daley estimated it was 40 feet tall.

His team started building the mini mountain on Dec. 8, and recorded over 55,000 truck trips to the site. Snow was collected from city streets and parking lots all over town.

Data from the Utah Division of Water Research shows the snowpack in the state this past winter was 90% more than the median, which has helped fill reservoirs.

The city asked people to guess when Quinneth Peak would finish melting, and three out of 171 guessed July 5 correctly.

Celia Peterson, Stephen Manning, and Gayle Christensen will be awarded a certificate and Park City snow globe for their accuracy.