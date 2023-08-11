KPCW to cohost Park City Council candidate meet-and-greet

KPCW is partnering with the Park City Community Foundation, Park City Chamber, and The Park Record to host Monday’s candidate forum.

Park City Community Foundation President and CEO Joel Zarrow will be moderating the event.

“Each candidate will have one minute to introduce themselves,” Zarrow said. “Each one will answer a two-minute question, and then we’ve got tables set up around the room, so people can just go over, meet the candidates, ask their own questions and get to know them.”

All eight candidates are planning to attend. The upcoming primary election will cut the number of candidates to six. That group will then be winnowed to the three open council seats during the general election.

Zarrow said the goal of Monday’s forum is to help residents learn about the people running for public office.

“It’s a really important election. We’re electing councilmembers who are going to help lead the community, so we want our community members to get to know the candidates and make up their minds,” he said. “We’re not saying who you should vote for, we’re not swaying one way or the other. It’s really about educating our populace.”

Monday’s forum is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Blair Education Center at Park City Hospital.

KPCW and The Park Record partnered to build a voter guide detailing each candidate which will be available at the event Monday.