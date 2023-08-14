Motorcycle ride aims to raise funds for Vail Resorts employee foundation
Park City Mountain employees came together Saturday for a motorcycle ride across the Wasatch Back to raise funds for the EpicPromise Employee Foundation.
Park City Mountain Snowmaking Manager Daz Northwood said he hopes Saturday’s motorcycle ride, which included 13 resort employees and one small biker dog, becomes a new tradition.
“This is the first time that we’ve done the event,” Northwood said. “We’re hoping that it grows over the years.”
The group’s 60-mile ride started in Park City and moved through Summit County along state Route 32. They made their way up to Bonanza Flat through Midway for a quick stop, then finished their ride down state Route 224 to Canyons Village.
The EpicPromise Employee Foundation supports Vail Resorts employees and their dependents in times of need through hardship grants, for something like a house fire, and educational scholarships.
“It’s all funded by employees, for themselves,” Northwood said. “So it’s a great way that they can step up and help their teammates out.”
The employees ended the event with a BBQ lunch and raffle sponsored by Park City Mountain.
More information about the EpicPromise Employee Foundation can be found here.