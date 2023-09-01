Silly Market returns to Park City through September
The Silly Sunday Market returns to Park City's Main Street this weekend.
After the Park Silly Market took a break in August, the food and merchant booths will be back in Old Town each Sunday through Sept. 24.
The festivities begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 5 p.m. Main Street will close from Heber Avenue all the way south to Ninth Street and Deer Valley Drive.
People can park for free at Park City High School and take a bus into town.
For live music this Sunday, Mel Soul and the Heartbeat take the stage at 12:30 p.m., and Plan B is at 3 p.m.
More information is available at the event website.