Silly Market returns to Park City through September

After the Park Silly Market took a break in August, the food and merchant booths will be back in Old Town each Sunday through Sept. 24.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 5 p.m. Main Street will close from Heber Avenue all the way south to Ninth Street and Deer Valley Drive.

People can park for free at Park City High School and take a bus into town.

For live music this Sunday, Mel Soul and the Heartbeat take the stage at 12:30 p.m., and Plan B is at 3 p.m.

More information is available at the event website.