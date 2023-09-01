© 2023 KPCW

Silly Market returns to Park City through September

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:35 PM MDT
Historic Park City Alliance
The Silly Sunday Market in Park City brings thousands of people to Old Town for food vendors, merchants, live music, shopping and other attractions.

The Silly Sunday Market returns to Park City's Main Street this weekend.

After the Park Silly Market took a break in August, the food and merchant booths will be back in Old Town each Sunday through Sept. 24.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 5 p.m. Main Street will close from Heber Avenue all the way south to Ninth Street and Deer Valley Drive.

People can park for free at Park City High School and take a bus into town.

For live music this Sunday, Mel Soul and the Heartbeat take the stage at 12:30 p.m., and Plan B is at 3 p.m.

More information is available at the event website.

Park City
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter