Park City seeks resident input for and against $30 million recreation bond

In August, the Park City Council authorized a $30 million recreation bond.

It would pay for an expansion of the PC MARC and a new sports complex in Quinn’s Junction, including indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, a Nordic ski training area, an outdoor ice sheet, and a pump track for bikes.

Under state law, eligible Park City voters are asked to file arguments either for or against the bond. The deadline to file is Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.

From there, Park City Municipal Election Officer Michelle Kellogg will select two people to submit finalized arguments due Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

The arguments are limited to 500 words and submissions must include the eligible voter's name, residential address, postal address and phone number. An email address is optional.

The two people will then be asked to submit a 250 word rebuttal to opposing arguments by Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

The arguments will be posted online and read at a public meeting about the bond before the election.

The written arguments can be emailed to michelle.kellogg@parkcity.org .

They can also be dropped off at city hall or mailed to:

Park City Municipal Election Officer

Michelle Kellogg

445 Marsac Avenue

P.O. Box 1480

Park City, Utah 84060

More information about the bond.