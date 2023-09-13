Park City, Heber Valley chambers to offer health insurance to member businesses

Park City Chamber Vice President of Partner Services Scott House said the idea to create a health insurance program came to him at a conference of chamber executives earlier this year.

“We partnered with local insurance experts and our good friends down at the Heber Valley Chamber,” House said. “This is an employee benefit program, and so it includes: health insurance, dental, vision, life, identity theft, hospital indemnity. So there’s any number of benefits as part of this package, and you can kind of pick and choose which ones are there. The really cool thing about it is businesses with as few as two employees are eligible for this plan.”

House said pricing will vary with each business. The new program comes at a time when health insurance costs are increasing at the highest rate in years .

The chamber has about 1,000 members, representing around 14,000 employees in the Park City area.

Insurance agency TeamNash is offering coverage through the Angle Health network, which includes University of Utah Health and Intermountain Health.

House said TeamNash representatives can help businesses compare plans.

“They’ll tell you right up front, ‘This is what you’re currently paying, here are the options from the chamber-sponsored employee benefit program, here are your other options,'" House said. "Our insurance partners are so careful about these things and really care about the community, they’re not going to push you to this plan if it’s more expensive.”

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher said the chamber plans to send health insurance information to members as soon as this week.