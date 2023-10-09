Cold front to bring light snow to Park City, more to higher elevations

This week, rain in Wednesday’s forecast could turn into snow for Park City.

National Weather Service meteorologist Hayden Mahan said to expect a visible snow layer on the mountains and grassy areas but snowy roads aren’t likely.

“Primarily, the only places that this would be impactful for roads would be the higher-elevation roads,” Mahan said, “because snow levels are generally going to remain above 6,500 feet, and really, we were not really anticipating much in the way of accumulating snow.”

In Park City, the forecast shows less than an inch of snow will accumulate Wednesday night as a cold front moves through the area.

Temperatures in the 40s Wednesday are expected to cool off into the 30s during the day, causing the rain to turn into a wintery mix.

At elevations above Park City, people may want to plan for snow, whether it be for driving conditions or even early-season touring in the right places.

“[The snow] definitely could impact some of those roads around 7,000 to 7,500 feet, so maybe roads around the Park City area,” Mahan said. “At our highest elevations, we're expecting generally in the ballpark of like 4 to 8 inches. So for instance, up at Alta, we've got our forecast right now is about 8 inches of snow plus or minus 2 or 3 inches on either side, depending on if we get any enhancement from any lake effect that does develop. And then, Western Uintas [are] generally in the 3- to 6-inch range.”

Mahan said despite the cold days this week, fall isn’t over yet.

“[We’re] not seeing any significant storm really after this storm in the next seven to 10 days,” he said. “So yeah, we'll return to near normal to slightly above normal temperatures and somewhat dry, so yeah, don't worry about missing out on this last bit of nice weather because we should see a return of it after this next storm clears out.”

The National Weather Service’s most updated forecast is available at weather.gov.