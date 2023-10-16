Park City leaders, school district condemn violence in Israel

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said in a statement her “heart breaks for those affected by the horrific violence we have seen unfold in Israel.”

The war between Israel and Hamas began Oct. 7, when militants invaded Israel and attacked thousands of Jews. The fighting has claimed over 4,000 lives as of Monday, according to the Associated Press.

In her statement, the mayor said she and the city council “mourn the victims of this tragedy and hope for peace.”

The statement also highlighted the support for Israel expressed by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Congressman John Curtis, and the Park City School District.

The Park City Board of Education condemned the attack in a statement last week, adding it stands united against antisemitism and hate speech.

The statement read “while this attack affects all of us, we recognize that it is devastatingly personal for certain communities, and our Jewish community in particular.”

The Park City School District encouraged families to monitor their childrens’ social media intake for coverage of the war.

The board said that teachers have also been given resources to support them in navigating questions and issues that may arise.