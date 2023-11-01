PC Reads offers help for families with challenged readers

PC Reads hosts programs every year to support local families and educators. Coming up the next two Mondays, Nov 6 and 13, a parent workshop will be held.

Youth Mental Health First Aid can teach parents how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

PC Reads Executive Director Elissa Aten says the two-part interactive training session will provide critical resources with parents, educators and others who work with youth. Mental illness she says can sometimes go hand in hand with learning challenges.

The workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at the Blair Education Center at Park City Hospital. The cost is $25 for educators and $50 for parents. A link to register is in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

A second event ,“College Planning for Students with IEPs and 504 Plans” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. also at the Blair Education Center.

This is for those who have students with learning plans at their schools and may be off to college soon. PC Reads Board Member Megan Traynor says IEP stands for Individualized Education Program and it’s administered under special education law. A 504 plan falls under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Traynor says there is so much information with so many details to know and understand that this workshop can be very helpful as students with education plans make the transition to college.

“It’s important for families to understand the procedure of the accommodation, Traynor said. “So, an IEP and a 504 really offer accommodations and modifications in the classroom in the school for students. And obviously, that carries over into your college planning and your college years too. So, knowing what is available, what the options are and honestly, just if you have questions, it's a great event to attend to be able to just be in the know, be prepared, and feel ready for that college planning process.”

This event is free but organizer are asking participants to register. The guest speaker will b e Tracy Coffin, with 504U College Admissions Counseling. A panel discussion will follow.

PC Reads continues to offer free dyslexia screenings and a library of book resources for teachers and parents to check out. Office hours are also held every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PC Reads offices located above the Park Ave. Starbucks.