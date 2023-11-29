Epic Pass sales end this week; day passes available through winter

An Epic Pass costs $1,025. The Epic Day Pass runs $113 per day and goes up to $132 for peak dates. Local and military passes are also available.

According to Vail Resorts, the Epic Pass gives skiers and riders unlimited access to all Vail Resorts, including Park City Mountain.

All epic pass holders also get 20 percent off food, lodging and rentals.

Like last season, Vail Resorts says it will limit daily lift tickets. Those with Epic season and day passes will not be restricted.

New this season, the My Epic app allows Epic Pass holders to use their phone to access the slopes. The Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets are hands-free options as the ticket can be scanned using Bluetooth.

Physical passes will still be available.

Park City Mountain will continue to require parking reservations at the Mountain Village base. This year reservations begin Dec. 9, rather than at the beginning of the season. Paid reservations, costing about $25, start Dec. 15.

The Park City resort has received just under 40 inches of snow so far with winter storms in the forecast for the weekend.

As of Nov. 29, the resort says eight of 41 lifts are open.