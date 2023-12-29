Main Street’s tourism COVID bump is fading

The numbers show that after COVID, Park City’s Main Street saw increased traffic. The area saw more than 4.3 million visitors in 2021. But by the second quarter of 2022, that trend reversed, and now Park City’s Main Street has fewer visitors in the first half of 2023 than it did in 2017.

Park City residents made up 10% of visits to Main Street between September 2022 and the same month in 2023. Wasatch Front visitors made up the majority at nearly 19%, followed by Californians at 14%.

The data comes as the city council prepares to discuss a new plan for the Old Town core at its meeting Jan. 4. Goals of the renewed plan include developing new infrastructure, mitigating tourism impacts, and enhancing economic competitiveness. Improved walkability and potential redevelopment of city-owned property, which includes the Brew Pub lot at the top of Main Street, could also be considered.