Ski injuries, pedestrian crashes fill Park City ER

Each winter Park City Hospital fields a slew of injuries from the slopes. Common cases include helmetless head trauma, on-mountain collisions, leg injuries, and drunk decisions, according to Park City Hospital Chief Medical Officer Wing Province.

“They may have been drinking alcohol and skiing and snowboarding, and then they find themselves in really dangerous situations, flying off cliffs and other areas, falling down several dozen feet and injuring themselves critically,” Province said.

Province added the lighter snowpack this winter means skiers and riders should be more vigilant on resort terrain.

“With the limited number of runs that are open, and the limited snow that we’ve had, it does make situational awareness very important,” he said. “You can be the most experienced skier or snowboarder, but just being aware of your surroundings, particularly as people come here from outside of our community, and maybe are not as proficient in skiing as some of our locals.”

The hospital also sees a number of injuries from ice slips and falls. Province shared a crucial pre-Sundance tip: wear appropriate shoes with good grip suited for a mountain town.

“That whole ensemble that you put together to look good out for a night on the town ends up being cut up into shreds because you fell and tore them up or you come into the ER with broken bones, and we have to literally cut them off of you so that we can access your injury.”

He said a few locals have also visited the emergency room recently after being hit by cars.

“People who are driving aren’t paying attention. They’re distracted by being on their phones, and for the locals who are walking around town who are familiar with town and live close enough to walk, I would just say to be aware of the drivers that are around you, whether they be distracted or whether they be from out of town and they aren’t familiar with our roads.”

Province said Park City Hospital has also seen a number of snowmobile accidents this winter with people not wearing helmets or not knowing how to operate the machines.