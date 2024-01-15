© 2024 KPCW

First lady Biden expected in Park City for fundraiser

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published January 15, 2024 at 5:14 PM MST
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hold hands following a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
Stephanie Scarbrough
/
AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hold hands following a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Park City Tuesday afternoon. 

She’ll land in Utah around 2 p.m. and visit a school in the Salt Lake City area before coming up to Park City for a fundraiser.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Biden will be accompanied by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

The location of the fundraiser benefiting her husband’s reelection campaign hasn’t been released.

After the late afternoon reception and early dinner, the first lady will fly to California Tuesday night.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas