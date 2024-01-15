First lady Biden expected in Park City for fundraiser

She’ll land in Utah around 2 p.m. and visit a school in the Salt Lake City area before coming up to Park City for a fundraiser.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Biden will be accompanied by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

The location of the fundraiser benefiting her husband’s reelection campaign hasn’t been released.

After the late afternoon reception and early dinner, the first lady will fly to California Tuesday night.