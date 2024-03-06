Local veteran discusses the friendship that saved the world

Frank Furr is a retired US Air Force Colonel who served more than 27 years. More recently he is part of the University of Utah’s Lifelong Learning Institute where he has taught history for the last decade.

His presentation at the Park City Library next week will focus on the relationship between Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Winston Churchill.

“These two guys, of course, were just unbelievable during the second World War,” Furr said. “And then their friendship, as well as in their discussions, they had some, some areas of which they certainly didn't agree. Both men being tremendous leaders and both coming from kind of the same background - a rich family background and into politics. I think people will enjoy it.”

Furr believes this relationship some 80 years ago is relevant to today’s politics.

“I think how they maintain their friendship, through some difficult times for one thing, and how they were able to sit down and discuss things and come up with a reasonable compromise, on some decisions is something that I don't see these days,” he said. “And I certainly would love to see within our political system.”

He said the Park City Library has a number of books about the relationship between Roosevelt and Churchill available to loan.

Furr will speak at the Park City Library Tuesday, March 12, at 4 p.m.