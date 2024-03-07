Ikon Pass price up 7%, no change to Deer Valley access

March 14 is the first day skiers and riders can buy an Ikon Pass for the 2024-2025 season. So far, resort access remains the same for next winter.

The full pass provides unlimited access at Solitude Mountain Resort, and up to seven days at Deer Valley, Brighton, Alta, Snowbird and Snowbasin. In total, the Ikon Pass has unlimited admission to more than a dozen resorts in North America, and a week of skiing and riding at many others in the U.S. and around the globe.

Ikon’s price is up 7% to a new high of $1,249. That’s in line with the 8% increase for next season’s Epic Pass, cheaper however, running $982.

For the first time this winter, Deer Valley required Ikon Pass holders to make reservations online ahead of time. The resort has capped reservations 11 times this season during busy periods.

Brighton dropped its Ikon Pass reservation requirement earlier this season after the resort instituted a parking reservation system.

Passes go on sale Thursday, March 14, at ikonpass.com.