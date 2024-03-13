Park City Council to review Mine Bench housing concept in Deer Valley

Located in upper Deer Valley, the city-owned Mine Bench property sits near the Ontario Mine Trailhead by Marsac Avenue and Wheaton Way.

Park City officials have considered using the 29-acre swath of land for affordable housing since early 2021. A consultant was brought on to draft a potential site plan, which the Park City Council will review at its meeting Thursday.

The consultant is proposing a 300-unit housing project, with 660 beds spread across 10 buildings. There would be a mix of studios and four-bedroom apartments, with the majority listed at affordable rates. The plan also includes 220 parking spaces.

Park City Municipal A rendering of the consultant's proposal.

While the project could provide much-needed workforce housing close to several Deer Valley-area hotels, Park City Manager Matt Dias said the location of the property raises questions.

“The way I look at this is a very quality proposal, and a very large proposal in a really sensitive area,” Dias said. “This was somewhat of a fishing expedition, so my expectation is council takes a step back and says, ‘Is this the right place to do this?’ I mean, look at the amount of density up here. We understand there’s a need, but we also have a lot of plates spinning, to be fair. We’re exploring initiatives in Clark Ranch, we’re exploring initiatives down by the senior center.”

The council will also discuss accelerating the study for the city-owned 5-acre site in Bonanza Park Thursday.

The meeting at City Hall starts at 3:45 p.m. with a discussion about potential changes to recreation fees. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.