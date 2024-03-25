Park City staffer named new executive director of Mountainlands

Mountainlands announced Monday that Jason Glidden will serve as the organization’s new executive director starting May 6.

Glidden has spent the last seventeen years with Park City Municipal in various capacities. The last seven years he’s been the head of the housing department, working on policy changes and creating a development pipeline to meet the city’s aggressive goal of 800 new affordable units by 2026.

Glidden most recently played a key role in the approval of the public-private Engine House affordable housing project under construction along Homestake Road.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said he will be missed. “Jason achieved so much during his tenure with Park City, where he gained the confidence of multiple mayors/councils and stakeholders, and finished by leading one of the most complex and difficult public policy challenges any city faces - community and affordable housing,” Dias said in a statement.

Prior to his career in affordable housing, Glidden worked in economic development, recreation, and professional sports. He currently serves as the board chair for the Weilenman School of Discovery.

Glidden said he’s excited to get to work at Mountainlands, which he said “has a proven, successful, and recognized impact on the community through its affordable housing program.”

Last year Mountainlands got approval from the city to completely redevelop the Holiday Village and Parkside apartment complexes. The project, which will add 200 affordable units at the property along Kearns Boulevard and Monitor Drive, is expected to take at least four years to complete.