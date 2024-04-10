Park City finalizing Bonanza Park neighborhood plan

There are several active and pending construction applications in Bonanza Park. To get ahead of private developers, Park City is working to finalize a new neighborhood plan.

Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward said the goal is to craft new development code that reflects the community’s values, like encouraging independent businesses and more trail connections.

“Our current zoning has really led to the built environment that we have now, which really prioritized surface level parking for the different types of uses and separation of uses within the neighborhood,” Ward said. “What we’re hearing from the community, is that moving forward there’s an opportunity to mix those uses to create a really vibrant, people-centered neighborhood where you have residential, as well as restaurants and retail, coffee shops.”

At an open house Tuesday, an urban planner working on behalf of the city discussed the possibility of implementing a “density bonus” into the code.

That would allow for relaxed height restrictions and more housing for private developers in exchange for community benefits.

The benefits could range from providing a greater amount of affordable housing, to constructing public open space, or improving transit stops.

On Tuesday consultants also discussed limiting chain businesses in the neighborhood, similar to the ordinance on Main Street.

Conor Brown is the owner of Offset Bier, an independent microbrewery in the heart of Bonanza Park. Brown supports increased height and density in the area. He said his main concern for local businesses is affordability.

“The going rate for rent here in town is pretty high,” Brown said. “It’s almost not feasible… If we’re looking to encourage that type of business, which I hope we are because I think there’s a lack of it and it would be nice to see more for this community, I think that’s definitely something that needs to be addressed.”

Brown is also in favor of increasing pedestrian and bike connections in Bonanza Park, a primary element in the city’s plan.

“We definitely get a lot of people that drive, obviously, in the wintertime,” he said. “But in the summertime, I’m constantly amazed at the number of people that are actually coming on their bikes.”

Recommendations for Bonanza Park will go to the city council and planning commission for review later this year.

Click here to learn more about the neighborhood plan.