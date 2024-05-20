Park City Fire District offers free home assessments

The Park City Fire District has reopened applications for its free wildfire home assessment program.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said all homeowners have to do is sign up online.

“If people would like us to come by their house and talk about what they can do specifically around their house to prepare their structure for a wildfire, we’re happy to do that,” Owens said. “Just to go to our website pcfd.org, and you’ll be able to register and we’ll get someone out to talk to you.”

Owens said their advice depends on the characteristics of the property.

“If we have slopes, it means one thing. If we have flat ground, it means another,” he said. “One of the best things that people can do is get rid of the fuels that will allow the fire to transfer from the ground up into the trees, we call those ladder fuels. So imagine you have grass where a fire could be creeping along on the ground, and if you have trees that have branches that are sweeping the ground, then that fire can transfer into those trees. Once the fire gets into the trees, things become very, very difficult.”

Owens said the Park City Fire District expects wildfire danger to increase in mid-July based on the current ground moisture.