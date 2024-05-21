Prospector Park temporarily closed for construction
Prospector Park will be closed starting Tuesday, May 21 for the installation of a shade structure.
Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the structure will cover the tube slide, which was installed last year.
“The end of that slide, the slide itself for about three quarters of it is covered in a tube, but that last quarter gets pretty hot so we're gonna just put some shade over that to help protect that.”
Park City estimates construction is expected to take about a week to complete.