© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prospector Park temporarily closed for construction

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 21, 2024 at 12:30 PM MDT
Park City installed the new playground in 2023.
Tanzi Propst / Park City Government
/
Facebook
Park City installed the new playground in 2023.

Prospector Park will be closed starting Tuesday, May 21 for the installation of a shade structure.

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the structure will cover the tube slide, which was installed last year.

“The end of that slide, the slide itself for about three quarters of it is covered in a tube, but that last quarter gets pretty hot so we're gonna just put some shade over that to help protect that.”

Park City estimates construction is expected to take about a week to complete.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver