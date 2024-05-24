Park City falls to Olympus in 5A Girls Lacrosse State Championship
The Park City High School girls lacrosse team fell to Olympus High School Thursday, May 23 in the 5A state championships in Herriman.
The two teams were evenly matched going into the fast-paced game which was a rematch of the 2023 finals, but after the first half Olympus was up 3-5.
The Miners came back to score three more points in the second half but it wasn’t enough to top the Titans who managed to find the net four more times to bring the final score 9-6.