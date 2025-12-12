© 2025 KPCW

Vonn notches historic win, her first since returning to racing

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:53 PM MST
United States' Lindsey Vonn celebrates winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Friday Dec. 12, 2025.
Luciano Bisi
/
AP
United States' Lindsey Vonn celebrates winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Friday Dec. 12, 2025.

At 41, alpine skier Lindsey Vonn is now the oldest winner of a World Cup race.

The Associated Press reports the American won the downhill event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Dec. 12.

It was her first victory in almost eight years. Vonn recently returned to racing after multiple knee ligament tears led to a knee replacement and temporary retirement in 2019.

Vonn finished 1.16 seconds ahead of Austrian Mirjam Puchner [meer-yum pook-nerr], making up a deficit of more than six-tenths of a second after the first two checkpoints.

Puchner came in third after her teammate Magdalena Egger finished almost a full second slower than Vonn.

Vonn told Swiss broadcaster RTS she “couldn’t be happier,” adding that she wasn’t sure how fast she was after training this summer. Now, she knows. The victory was her 83rd World Cup win.
Sports
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas