Vonn notches historic win, her first since returning to racing

The Associated Press reports the American won the downhill event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Dec. 12.

It was her first victory in almost eight years. Vonn recently returned to racing after multiple knee ligament tears led to a knee replacement and temporary retirement in 2019.

Vonn finished 1.16 seconds ahead of Austrian Mirjam Puchner [meer-yum pook-nerr], making up a deficit of more than six-tenths of a second after the first two checkpoints.

Puchner came in third after her teammate Magdalena Egger finished almost a full second slower than Vonn.

Vonn told Swiss broadcaster RTS she “couldn’t be happier,” adding that she wasn’t sure how fast she was after training this summer. Now, she knows. The victory was her 83rd World Cup win.