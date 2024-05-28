Park City athletes sail to victory in Memorial Day regatta

With only three days of practice under their belts, Park City athletes made a strong showing, winning two of the three classes in which they competed.

Morgan Vesco, who recently raced in the Olympic trials, sailed into first place in the ILCA 4 [ill-kah] class, the smaller-sailed Olympic-class boat.

Park City Sailing athlete Lin Zhou finished first the the RS Tera class, which PCSA Junior Development Director Christian Koules explained is the smaller, intro to racing boats for younger athletes.

Dashiell Stephens finished right behind Zhou in third place and teammate Aiden Sams finished in fifth.

Eleven Park City Sailing athletes will return to California in June for the RS Tera North American Championship.